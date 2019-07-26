Motorhome holidays aren't exclusively reserved for summer — winter is a great time to hit the open road to experience the sense of freedom you get from a holiday home on four wheels.

Labelled the 'Airbnb' of motorhomes, Kiwi-owned and operated Mighway is an innovative sharing platform that offers those in search of a little adventure the opportunity to do just that. Motorhome owners rent out their own vehicles, and there are vehicles available to hire across the country. Unlike traditional motorhome hires, Mighway connects you directly with passionate motorhome owners who will pass on personalised tips and insights on where to go and get off the beaten path to discover exactly what New Zealand has to offer.

Thanks to Mighway, we're giving one lucky reader the chance to win a winter getaway to Mt Ruapehu, valued at more than $1100. The prize includes:

- Four-days hire in a Mighway motorhome (valued at $550)

- A $300 Prezzy Card to help with expenses (fuel, campsites, food, etc)

- A one-day Mt Ruapehu lift pass and ski rentals for two people (valued at $356)

To enter, we want you to tell us your answer to this question: What are your best tips for enjoying a motorhome holiday?

Advertisement

Competition closes on Saturday August 3 at 11.59pm.

If you're looking to go on an affordable roadie this winter, or you're an owner of a vehicle and are interested in hiring it out, head to mighway.com for further information.