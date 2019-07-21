Cold hard fact: More than 1 in 10 children in our poorest communities don't have their own bed.

Child Poverty Monitor 2018

Right now, Variety needs your help to provide proper beds and cosy bedding for hundreds of Kiwi kids who are sleeping on the floor or bed-sharing this winter.

In some kids' rooms, an old mattress is all they have to sleep on. For some, there isn't even that. These children are at higher risk of winter illnesses, and they're missing out on the sleep they need to learn at school.

Ten-year-old Lewis and 9-year-old Jake have had to share a bed with their mother, Holly, since they were babies. The only furniture in their 'bedroom' is a thin mattress on the floor. They need beds of their own, and new bedding, but Holly struggles every week to make ends meet for the family of three, and new beds, or even new bed linen, are completely out of reach.

"Lewis said to me the other day, 'Wouldn't it be nice mum, if we had our own room, with drawers to put our clothes in, and bunks, so that our friends could come and sit in our room and play games with us.' I broke down and cried when he said that, because I know I can't afford to buy them."

Will you please make a life-changing gift for children like Lewis and Jake?

A gift of $47 could fund a bedding pack for an infant.

A gift of $450 could provide a child with their very own bed and new bedding.

Your support will make a real difference to a child right now, helping to keep them warm at night and avoid winter illnesses.

About Variety – the Children's Charity

Every day more than 1 in 4 Kiwi kids go without the basics most of us take for granted. This has a profound impact on their health, education and self-esteem.

For reasons outside of their control, too many children across New Zealand are living in hardship. They are going to school hungry and living in a cold, damp house. They are wearing worn-out shoes, sleeping in a shared bed and missing out on important childhood opportunities.



At Variety – the Children's Charity, we are committed to providing tailored, flexible support to disadvantaged children across New Zealand.



With our help, they can have access to the same opportunities as other kids, a healthier childhood and the foundation for a better future.

