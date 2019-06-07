Win a VIP double pass to The Deluxe A List Winter Formal and party with our own Norrie Montgomery and Michaiah Simmons-Villari from Deluxe Events at what is billed to be the black-tie event of the winter. Held on Saturday, July 13, at the luxurious Wharf at Northcote Point.

Dust off the winter blues and dress to impress at this exclusive event that is sure to warm up your mid-winter. Prizes for best dressed couple, Girl and Guy. This R22 event will bring out the stylish, fashion-conscious crowd looking for a night of sophisticated fun. Get your photo taken by Norrie Montgomery on the red carpet, enjoy entertainment DJs including Zeisha on the decks playing classic house music to get everyone dancing. Pop a bottle of Beau Joie Champagne and make it a night to remember.

Win a double VIP Pass and a bottle of Beau Joie Champagne on arrival worth more than $400. Simply complete your details below.

Competition closes this Tuesday 5pm. Entrants must be over 22 years of age to redeem prize.