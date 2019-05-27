is giving one lucky reader the chance to win an item of furniture to enhance their home.

They have a huge range of bedroom, living, dining and lounge furniture which is stylish, comfortable and affordable, so you'll always find something that suits your tastes and expresses your individuality.

When completing the form below, simply select the option you would like to own if you are the winner.

Options include:

Haliton 4 Piece Queen Bedroom Suite (RRP $2,699)

Unwind Sleep Queen Mattress, with Nevada Base and Epsom Headboard (RRP $2,698)

NZ Brand Hermana 3 Seater with Chaise and Ottoman (RRP $2,499)

Simon Single over Double Bunk Bed, with Cozy Mattresses (RRP $1,697)