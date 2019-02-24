runs from 1-24 March 2019 on beautiful Waiheke Island – only a 35 minute Fullers360 ferry ride from downtown Auckland. Come join us and experience 26 new sculptures by New Zealand artists along a stunning two kilometre coastal walkway and sculpture trail to Oneroa village.

Enjoy an easy sculpture shuttle ride which takes you to the start of the walk, and to the Waiheke Community Art Gallery in Oneroa. Here, you can see further sculptures on the trail, as well as the small sculpture exhibition.

Enjoy food from local food trucks at our Information marquee or explore Waiheke's wineries, restaurants and golden sand beaches. Entry donation $10 per adult. Sculpture shuttle bus $5 per adult. Children 15 and under free.

We have a fantastic prize package up for grabs for the whole family to enjoy.

First you'll be whisked over to Waiheke Island, thanks to Fullers360, given accomodation at the relaxing and beautiful Onetangi Beach Apartments, treated to a delicious brunch for four at Waiheke Honey House and Cafe, followed by a hive tour, honey tasting and free gift.

If that wasn't enough, you'll also recieve a family pass to New Zealand premier native forest and adventure experience, EcoZip Adventures, a wine tasting (for the adults) and lunch at the stunning Peacock Sky Vineyard and to top it all off a Unichem Waiheke Pharmacy Summer Essentials Gift Basket.

