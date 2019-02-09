The world's longest singles' party is starting in Auckland on Thursday. With New Zealand the first to see the sunset, other cities around the world will then host their own singles parties over the next 24 hours.

The Domino Effect

by social media app, Bumble will take place at The Deck at Ostro, Britomart, Auckland, and A-Listers will be there in spades mingling with Bumble users.

We hear you might nab yourself an America's Cup Sailor or a former reality star, with 150 Bumble users winning the chance to be there by matching with the event in the Bumble app.

They will mix with 50 influencers and celebrities including former Bachelorettes Viarni Bright and Hannah Howley, Heartbreak Island's Kristian Barbarich, celebrity boxing trainer and former Black Stick Dwayne Rowsell, and The Block contestant Emily Blanchett. We hear fellow The Block contestants and best mates Tom Waalkens and Ben Speedy are on the invitation list too.

Auckland's event will feature DJ Zeisha on the decks, a floral throne for selfies and "mirrors of affirmation".

