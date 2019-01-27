Cirque du Soleil® rediscovers its origins with the company's first Big Top show since Totem in 2014. A return to the intimate and fundamental human elements of circus, KOOZA combines thrilling acrobatic performance with the art of clowning. We follow The Innocent as he takes a journey of self-discovery through a comic kingdom of eccentric characters, electrifying thrills and out-of-the-box surprises.

Presented in a colourful mélange, KOOZA springs open like a bejeweled toy box to capture the audience's imagination and set their pulse racing. Sheer human effort - performance in its rawest, purest form - is showcased in all its splendor and fragility.

The international cast of 50 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors present heart-stopping feats and laugh-out-loud antics to a live soundtrack fusion of jazz, funk and Bollywood beats.

From 15 February through to 17 March,

Alexandra Park, Auckland,

Book now at cirquedusoleil.com/kooza

But thanks to The New Zealand Herald, we have your chance to win a double pass to see the show live, simply enter your details below and you're in the draw.