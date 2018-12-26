Spy has two tickets to give away to one lucky reader, for the exclusive Moët & Chandon Racquet Club Party on January 11.

Mingle with VIPs at the luxury poolside champagne club set to be the hottest place to enjoy all the off-court action at the ASB Classic in 2019.

The stylish Moët & Chandon Racquet Club promises to be the perfect spot to watch all your favourite tennis superstars while enjoying Moët & Chandon and a delicious menu curated by celebrity chef Martin Bosley. The new champagne club re-located to the centre of the tournament's entertainment precinct, The Serve, will be spread across two levels with an upper dining and bar level set under al fresco pergolas and a lower poolside area.

The premium poolside oasis offers guests the chance to indulge in VIP cabanas to enjoy a truly luxury experience, complete with a 'press for champagne' button to order bottles of Moët & Chandon direct to your poolside cabana.

Advertisement

The prize includes: A double pass to the exclusive Moet & Chandon Pool party which includes two ground passes to the ASB Classic Men's Semi-Final, two glasses of Moët Ice upon arrival, canapes from celebrity chef Martin Bosley and live entertainment in the exclusive poolside area.

To enter simply complete your details below.

Entries close Monday 7 January.