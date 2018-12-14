Following its successful debut last year, the summer magazine is back for 2018.

Showcasing the best of the best from Canvas, Viva, Travel, Bite, TimeOut, Weekend and Spy,

Summer Magazine brings readers amazing recipes, destinations, design ideas, personality profiles and more that featured across the NZ Herald's Magazine range.

As well as being inserted in The New Zealand Herald, this year you will be able to pick up a copy inside of all five of our daily regional publications including the Northern Advocate,

Bay of Plenty Times, Hawkes Bay Today, Rotorua Daily Post and Whanganui Chronicle.

Pick up a copy on Friday 28th December.