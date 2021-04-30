Music for Mum

To celebrate 21 years of NZ Music Month (Te Marama Pūoro o Aotearoa) and Mother's Day on May 9, Canvas and JBL have a state-of-the-art, stylish giveaway.

JBL's Xtreme 3, one of the renowned brand's latest premium portable speakers, is available in either black or blue, and boasts four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators — a combination that means crisp, immersive sound with ample bass and plenty of detail — and is both waterproof and dustproof, meaning Mum can take it anywhere, whether that's a day spent by the water, a hike through along a coast track or a sunset soiree hosting friends to something al fresco (come rain or shine).

There's also the kind of big audio features you'd expect of a brand recently crowned the best-selling global Bluetooth speaker brand for 2020 (think upgraded Bluetooth technology, USB-C charging and that allimportant improved battery life), so Mum can vibe seamlessly, no matter what the occasion.

To be in the draw to win a JBL Xtreme 3 speaker and give Mum the gift of great sounds, valued at $429.95, fill out the form below.

Entries close at 5pm, Thursday 6 May.

Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on JBL Xtreme 3, go to JBL.co.nz

