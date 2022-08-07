M9: THE SECOND EDITION OF TRAIL-BLAZING EVENT SERIES ANNOUNCED

Nine Powerful Voices, Nine Unique Perspectives

Following the enormous success of the inaugural event in June, M9 announces the second edition of the unique, hybrid speaker and performance event series celebrating powerful Māori voices that reflect a contemporary te ao Māori.

Coinciding with the build-up to te wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week), the second edition of M9 boasts an impressive line-up of Māori thought leaders who will take to the stage at the Dame Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, Tāmaki Makaurau on Friday 9 September to inspire, empower and entertain with their unique perspectives on the event's theme:

Whiua ki te ao!' - 'Hurl the Māori language to the world!'

Broadcaster, author and te reo Māori advocate Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu) hosts a line-up that includes: Reality TV sensations and funeral directors, Francis and Kaiora Tipene – 'The Casketeers' (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri), journalist and trailblazing news anchor Oriini Kaipara (Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tūhoe), prolific songwriter, kapahaka exponent and self-confessed 'artivist' Rob Ruha (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Apanui), rugby legend come hunter-gatherer and producer Matua 'Muts' Parkinson (Te Whānau a Apanui, Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi), esteemed te reo Māori lecturer, author and online educator Hēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tahu, Ngāti Whaoa), social media star Te Aorere Pēwhairangi (Ngāti Porou), composer, musical director and presenter Pere Wihongi (Te Rarawa, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Wai) and documentary maker, journalist and award-winning artist - the legendary Moana Maniapoto (Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa).

Senior Producer Ria Hall says "Te reo Māori is the lifeblood of this whenua and it thrives in so many incredible contexts. It was of the utmost importance to me that this instalment of M9 showcases voices that represent the full spectrum of lived te reo Māori experiences, from those who are beginning their journey to those born into the language. There is something here to entice and inspire everyone, from all walks of life."

Helen Te Hira, Director Māori Outcomes, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says "M9 supports our aim of enabling whānau access to our venues and the wonderful cultural experiences Tamaki Makaurau has to offer such as M9 that they might otherwise not have access to"

M9 is a janda production, presented with the support of Kāhu - NZ Herald's home of Māori news and storytelling, Te Māngai Pāho and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited . The ground-breaking hybrid of talks, performance and conversation is designed to be accessible to all of Aotearoa, with M9 content to be made available on Kāhu - nzherald.co.nz/kahu.

Tickets for M9 are available now – visit Ticketmaster for more details

Date: 9 September

Venue: Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre Auckland

Tickets: from $45 - $99 Available through Ticketmaster

For media inquiries, contact Sandra Roberts 021 525104 | Sandra@skip.co.nz

Print quality photos available for download at skip.co.nz