Inside the gangs - A Herald Premium Live Panel

Join former top detective and Police Ten 7 host Rob Lemoto and senior journalist Jared Savage for an exclusive, subscriber-only Premium live panel on the rise, fall and rise again of New Zealand gangs, how they operate - and what can be done to solve gang violence and crimes.

Hosted by NZ Herald editor-at-large Shayne Currie, this event is an opportunity for subscribers to ask their own questions - and hear directly from two renowned experts.

Live on nzherald.co.nz/live from 12.30pm, Tuesday August 27

Sign up below to get reminders for this event and other Premium exclusives.

