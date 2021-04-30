Green Building Report out 6 May

Don't miss our Green Building Report in New Zealand's Herald this Thursday 6 May.

The premier report will coincide with the NZ Green Building Council's Green Property Summit in Auckland. It will include the Council's work in driving this important agenda.

The New Zealand Government's December 2020 declaration of a climate emergency, along with its commitment to adopt green building standards will further accelerate the shift to zero carbon and the demand for efficient, healthy, certified buildings.

Inside the inaugural Green Building report, we will consider the significant role the building and construction sector will play in helping New Zealand reach its climate change goals, including net zero carbon by 2050 and will hear from relevant Ministers including Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

We'll take a look at MBIE's Building for Climate Change Programme which aims to reduce emissions from buildings during their construction and operation while also preparing buildings to withstand changes in the climate and explore why it is a hugely important acknowledgement and a step towards the ambitious vision to change the way New Zealand

builds.

We will consider how New Zealand can be a leader in tackling our climate emissions in this space for the global building and construction sectors.

Grab your copy in New Zealand's Herald on Thursday 6 May, or visit nzherald.co.nz/business.