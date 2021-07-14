Generator re-energises flexible workspace options

Generator. Photo / Supplied.

Starting a business doesn't come cheaply.

In the initial stages especially, committing to expensive office space and fitouts can be a drain and may not provide enough flexibility as a new venture scales up and staff numbers increase.

Seeing a gap in the market, Generator, pioneers of co-working spaces in New Zealand, launched their innovative concept to market a decade ago, and take-up has been extraordinarily enthusiastic, especially in recent times since Covid entered our lives.

Many traditional working models have transformed in order to contend with the disruption that challenged New Zealanders in 2020.

Numerous companies, have more staff working remotely now and no longer require their own large-scale office spaces, so they appreciate the elasticity offered by Generator's short-term leases.

Other businesses have the opposite issue, needing space for employees previously working from home, to come back to the office without the business owners needing to commit to traditional long term leases.

Overall, Generator's private office suite tenancies which were 97% leased prior to Covid are already back to 88% and the company expects leased tenancies to return to pre- Covid levels by the end of 2021.

Short term, long term, or something in between, Generator offers the ideal place for almost any kind of office-based business, from iconic NZ companies like Krunch and Metia Interactive to global corporates like Facebook and Glaxo Smith Kline, across a total of 15,000sqm in one of their four dedicated buildings in Auckland's CBD.



These locations are ideally situated around the Britomart and Wynyard Quarter areas, surrounded by shops, eateries and other amenities and the offices themselves are stylish, spacious and contemporary, with cutting edge technology.

Businesses can simply move in and get to work, as Generator's concierge team takes care of everyday issues such as cleaning and office supplies.

The Generator concept doesn't end at supplying a workspace with flexible leases and meeting areas, it also takes workplace culture and diversity into account as a critical part of engaging employees and keeping them invested in what they do.

A clever blend of community and culture helps people to connect, enhancing their ability to network with their own colleagues and with employees from other businesses.

Lunchtime and after work activities include drinks, quiz nights, food truck Fridays, yoga and fitness bootcamps and business focussed 'solicited advice' days when workers pick the brains of fellow members in other sectors, to help solve problems.

Relaxation areas include cafes with in-house baristas and comfortable lounges and each site has a site team which includes dedicated concierge services.



Amongst the big names in Generator's history are Uber, who started as a one-person tenancy and grew to eight staff, before leaving for their own premises.

Pfizer is a notable current tenant, whose Asian Pacific management remotely identified Generator as a credible workspace provider in New Zealand.

American Express recently moved in to embrace the Generator experience in a managed suite where staff have access to the Generator ecosystem and fitouts can be paid for as part of the lease.

Wellingtonians, who've been waiting for Generator's co-working spaces to arrive in the capital, are already expressing interest in 30 Waring Taylor Street, currently being refurbished ahead of opening in November. Full information can be found at www.generatornz.com



To celebrate this exciting milestone and 10 successful years in the market place Generator is giving 2 lucky start ups the opportunity to win 12 months FREE office space in Auckland and Wellington, and all the fantastic benefits that come from being a part of a community of dynamic and successful businesses. Enter now at generatornz.co.nz.