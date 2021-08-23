Prostate Cancer Foundation asks Kiwis to do something blue to help a mate through.

Ride a blue bike, bake a blue cake, wear a blue cape, row across a lake, go for a run, hit a hole in one!

These are just some of the ways people can join the fight against prostate cancer by supporting Blue September this year.

Find out more and donate here

Today, ten Kiwi men will be told they have prostate cancer. It is the most common cancer in New Zealand men.

Blue September is the major annual fundraising and awareness campaign for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand (PCFNZ), during which they aim to raise $1million so they can carry on providing vital support, funding essential research and advocating for patients and their loved ones.

PCFNZ Chief Executive, Peter Dickens says that more than 650 Kiwi men will die from prostate cancer this year. "That's 55 mates, fathers, sons, brothers, grandfathers dying each month.

Find out more and donate here