Cure Kids' Red Nose Day is back, Friday 30 July

Red Nose Day is Cure Kids' biggest annual appeal where incredible Kiwis come together to help fund high-impact, New Zealand-based medical research to save, extend and improve the lives of children diagnosed with serious life-impacting and life-limiting health conditions.

Red Nose Day helps fund many areas of child health research including childhood cancers, inherited heart conditions, epilepsy, infectious diseases, cystic fibrosis, sudden unexpected death in infants (SUDI), stillbirth, burns as well as child and adolescent mental health – and many more.

Cure Kids is the largest funder of child health research outside the government. They work hard to support the best research possible to make a measurable difference to the health and well-being of children in New Zealand. Much of this is made possible by the continued generosity of individuals, businesses and community groups who support Red Nose Day across our remarkable country.

