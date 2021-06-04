Clean and Green with Canvas and Breville

June 5 is World Environment Day, and Canvas and Breville have a green giveaway for one lucky reader.
The FoodCycler is a sleek new food disposal system that turns household food waste into EcoChips — a dry, odourless compost — via its quick, three-stage cycle.
Sprinkle this mulch into pot plants, or mix with soil or use as a top dressing in the garden.
The FoodCycler's compact size and whisper-quiet sound means you can reduce your carbon footprint from the comfort of your kitchen countertop.
To be in the draw to win this innovative prize, valued at $599.95, simply complete the form below.
Hurry competition ends Sunday 13 June at 11.59pm.
Terms and conditions apply.
