Brolly by Bass Giveaway with Canvas

Just in time for winter, this Canvas and Emma Bass giveaway will add some colour to winter.

New Zealand artist Emma Bass, renowned for her sumptuous floral artworks, has brought her glorious compositions to life by combining them with the ever-useful umbrella.

With a natural bamboo handle and tip, the 58cm waterproof umbrella has been constructed with quality materials and is unbreakable in wind speeds of up to 120 km/hr.

The brolly's shaft and ribs have been made from durable steel and fibreglass making it ideal for New Zealand's changeable weather conditions.

To be in the draw to win one of two signed umbrellas by Emma Bass, valued at $250 each, fill out the form below.

Entries close at 11.59pm Sunday 30 May.

For more information on Brolly by Bass - signed edition of 100 - RRP$250 (unsigned RRP$95) go to emmabass.co.nz.

