Across Aotearoa New Zealand this year, 4000 men will be told they have prostate cancer, making it this country's most diagnosed cancer.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand (PCFNZ) is committed to being the voice of more than 42,000 men living with the disease in New Zealand advocating on their behalf for better health outcomes today and for future generations.

This year, Blue September hopes to raise in excess of $1 million in much needed funds, every cent of which goes toward providing essential wrap-around support services for men and their families living with prostate cancer.

"Every year we are blown away by the support we receive from across New Zealand during Blue September," says Peter Dickens, CEO of PCNFZ. "Without the passion and commitment shown to us by our Blue September community, we would not be able to provide the services that patients and those close to them rely on every day across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Funds raised are used for vital research into the disease and its impact, to create awareness through our education and outreach programmes, and to advocate for better access to diagnosis and treatments that are so desperately needed.

"Prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in New Zealand but if it's caught early, it is also treatable. It's extremely frustrating and should be an issue of national concern that despite all evidence pointing to early detection and appropriate treatment making the difference between life and death, methods of detecting the disease, treatments and medicines for prostate cancer patients that are considered standard and funded in other countries are severely limited here, or even non-existent outside of the main centres.

Inequities are also painfully evident, as the figures clearly show that tāne Māori diagnosed with prostate cancer experience a disproportionately higher death rate than other New Zealand men. It's unnecessary and we should all find it unacceptable."

"The 42,000 men currently living with prostate cancer in New Zealand are not just a statistic, they are all dads, sons, grandads, and best mates who do not deserve to have the opportunity to share in the lives of their families and those around them taken away far too soon, when an achievable alternative exists.

The social impact of this disease is immeasurable and we're in danger of losing a generation of men to prostate cancer without a coordinated national approach. We're indebted to the people that take part in a Blue Do on our behalf – thank you, no idea is too small, too wacky, or too blue."

Support the 1 in 8 Kiwi men and their families affected by Prostate Cancer - Do Something Blue this September, visit www.blueseptember.org.nz

About PCFNZ

The Prostate Cancer Foundation is a charity that receives no government funding and relies upon the generosity of donors to provide its services. Blue September is the annual awareness and fundraising campaign for the charity.

The Foundation provides:

· A free information line 800 4PROSTATE

· 45 support groups and networks across Aotearoa New Zealand

· Education and awareness

· Free counselling for men and their families living with prostate cancer

· Funding for vital research into diagnosis and treatments

· Prost-FIT – an exercise programme specifically designed for men with prostate cancer

For more information, please contact:

Paul Hayes, Marketing and Fundraising Manager at PCFNZ 027 293 7466 or paul@prostate.org.nz