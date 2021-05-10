Be in to win with Travel and Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines recently marked 45 years of flying to New Zealand and although celebrations were muted due to the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the anniversary provides a good opportunity to look to the future.
Herald Travel has teamed up with Singapore Airlines to offer readers a fabulous prize — a four-night holiday in Singapore to be taken once a travel bubble is in place with New Zealand.
The prize includes:
-Two return Premium Economy flights from Auckland or Christchurch to Singapore
-Four nights' hotel accommodation
-Entry into some of Singapore's top attractions and experiences (locations to be confirmed at time of booking).
To be in to win, enter your details below and answer this question: What have you missed most about international travel over the past year, and why?
Competition closes at 5pm on Monday May 24. The winner will be chosen on Thursday June 3 and they will be able to redeem their prize as soon as an official NZ-Singapore bubble agreement is in place, giving them a wonderful future holiday to look forward to.
For full terms and conditions see below.
App users click here to enter