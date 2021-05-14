Be in to win with Canvas and Comvita

Website of the Year

Honey lovers, praise bee.

To celebrate Word Bee Day on May 20, Canvas and honey specialists Comvita are giving away a jar of Special Reserve UMF25+ Mānuka Honey.

With a Unique Mānuka Factor (UMF) of 25+, the highest rating possible on a grading system that measures all-important potency, this sweet, monofloral vessel is honey's gold standard, reaching a grade few have eaten and fewer still have successfully made.

To be in the draw to win this delicious limited-edition prize, valued at $645, fill out the form below.

Entries close at 11.59pm Sunday 23 May.

Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on Comvita Special Reserve UMF25+ Mānuka Honey , go to comvita.co.nz

