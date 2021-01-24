Be in to win tickets to The Soldier's Tale

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and the NZ Herald are delighted to open the 2021 season with Stravinsky's well-loved pocket-sized theatre piece, The Soldier's Tale, in association with the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

Composed in 1918 and written "to be read, played and danced", The Soldier's Tale tells the story of the titular Soldier who makes a deal with the Devil: in exchange for the Soldier's magic violin, the Devil will grant his every wish.

This classic tale of magic, desire and being careful what you wish for, is based on a Russian folk tale, was co-created with Swiss writer C.F. Ramuz, and gave Stravinsky the chance to include all of his favourite musical influences.

You'll hear tango, waltz, ragtime, klezmer, church chorales, and the paso doble all brought together in Stravinsky's intoxicating score.

