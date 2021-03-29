Be in to win an overnight Bay of Islands cruise

Spend some time connecting with whānau and friends on a fun-filled overnight cruise around the Bay of Islands.

Thanks to The Rock Adventure Cruise, you could be in to win an overnight exploration around the Bay's pristine waters for up to 20 of your nearest and dearest, complete with an adventure filled itinerary, sea view cabins and meals, and access to the on-board bar, valued at $5,000.

Appropriate for all ages, the whole family can get involved in a wide range of activities, including dusk fishing, kayaking, target shooting, snorkelling and guided island treks, all while taking in the scenery of one of New Zealand's beauty hotspots.

The package for one lucky reader includes:

-Tickets on The Rock Adventure Cruise, for up to 20 people of your choosing

-Accommodation and meals on board

-All activities available

To enter, complete the form below, plus tell us: What has been your most memorable New Zealand family holiday, and why was it so special?

Hurry, competition closes at 5pm on Monday April 12.

For more information on the cruise, go to rocktheboat.co.nz

