Be in to win a Matariki Festival Staycation

Flava and New Zealand Herald's Kāhu are giving you and your partner a dreamy staycation in Tāmaki Makaurau for this Friday 9 July.

Celebrate the Māori new year at the Matariki Festival's premier open-air music and food event - Te Korakora on Takutai this Friday from 5-10pm.

Indulge your taste buds and your ears, in what promises to be a feast for your senses!

Enjoy live music from contemporary Māori artists at this free event set against the urban backdrop of Takutai Square, including Ria Hall (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui), Mara TK (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu, Tainui), DJ Spell (Ngāti Porou, Tainui) and LaCoco (Ngāti Kahu, Ngā Ruahine, Papa Sataua).

The Matariki Festival Staycation prize includes:

-1 night stay at Hotel Britomart this Friday 9 July for 2 adults

-Breakfast at Kingi for 2 adults

-$50 of food truck vouchers to spend at Te Korakora on Takutai this Friday 9 July 5-10pm

-Meet and greet with artists at Te Korakora on Takutai

-$200 Prezzy Card

To enter, you must be available this Friday 9 July to redeem the staycation prize. Terms and conditions apply.

Hurry, competition ends Friday 9 July at 12pm. The lucky winner will be announced on Flava 95.8FM.

Te Korakora on Takutai is brought to you by Auckland Council in partnership with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, with support from Britomart, Flava, Vector Lights and Auckland City of Music.



