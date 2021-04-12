Be in to win a luxury Waiheke weekend for two

Herald Travel has teamed up with Waiheke Island's Te Whau Lodge for an exciting luxury giveaway package, valued at around $4,000.

Te Whau Lodge was the 2020 Winner of Trip Advisors Traveller's Choice award for 'Best of the Best' Luxury Accommodation, and offers gourmet food, stunning panoramic ocean views and excellent hospitality, all just a short journey from downtown Auckland.

One lucky reader will win:

-A two night stay at Te Whau Lodge for two people, including breakfast and one four-course dinner

-Two days rental car hire

-A wine tour for two people with Waiheke's Ananda Tours

-Dinner at Onetangi's award winning 372 Restaurant

-A zip line experience at EcoZip Adventures for two people

-A long Sunday lunch for two at Poderi Crisci



To enter fill in your details below and answer this question: What is your favourite memory of a Waiheke island holidays, and what made it so special?

Competition closes on Monday April 26 at 5pm. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on Te Whau Lodge, go to tewhaulodge.co.nz

