Be in to win a Hollyford Wilderness Experience valued at $5,400

Hollyford Wilderness Experience and Travel magazine are excited to offer one lucky reader the chance to win two Hollyford Wilderness Experience adult passes.

As the experience is all-inclusive, the passes include:

-Coach transport return from Queenstown and/or Te Anau

-Pre-departure briefing and group dinner

-Accommodation for one night at the Distinction Luxmore hotel

-3 course evening meals, cooked and continental breakfasts, wilderness lunches, plus snacks along the way

-Well-appointed private lodges with twin share bunk-style bedrooms, shared bathrooms, hot showers, and flush toilets. All bedding inclusive as well as hot water bottles, towels, soap, shampoo, and hairdryers

-Use of backpacks, rain jackets and walking poles

-Wilderness jet boat journey down the Hollyford River and across Lake McKerrow

-Amazing scenic helicopter flight into Milford Sound

-Friendly professional lodge hosts and professional guides

-Transport of your main pack from Pyke Lodge to Martins Bay Lodge (while you use one of our smaller day packs for essential gear only)

The prize will not include flights to and from Queenstown.

To be in to win, complete the entry form below. Terms and condition apply.

Competition closes Sunday 27 June at 11.59pm.

For more information about the experience visit hollyfordtrack.com

App users click here to enter