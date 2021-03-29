Be in to win a family adventure for four to Rotorua

Thanks to our prize partners – Universal Pictures International NZ Limited, Prince's Gate Hotel and Destination Rotorua, we have a family adventure for four (2 adults, 2 kids) to Rotorua for one lucky NZ Herald / NZME regional newspaper or Premium subscriber.

Enter now and go into the draw to win this exciting prize package:

*4 nights in a two-room suite at the historic Prince's Gate Hotel. Relax in the homey comforts of your suite at this historic hotel conveniently located near the CBD.

*Family movie pass to see Tom & Jerry: The Movie

*$200 Petrol voucher

*$500 Spending money delivered in Prezzy® cards

*Family passes to the best of Rotorua's activities below:

-ZORB - Superman-dive into a giant inflatable ball and roll down Mt Ngongotahā with ZORB, where the fun will have you laughing uncontrollably.

Skyline Gondola + Luge rides - Jump into a Gondola to ride up Mt Ngongotahā, then zoom down the mountain in a Luge.

-The National Kiwi Hatchery Aotearoa - See kiwi eggs being incubated, learn about the hatching and care processes, and see newly hatched kiwi chicks.

-Rotorua Duck Tours - Take a spectacular journey through natural landscapes, travelling on land and lake in New Zealand's only genuine WW2 amphibious landing crafts.

-aMAZEme - Try to find your way to the centre of a living maze, visit the small-animal enclosure, check out McGregor's garden.

-Redwoods Treewalk - Walk through the forest along 28 suspended walkways that take you up to 20 metres high among the giant Californian redwoods.

-Waikite Thermal Hot Pools - Relax in one of the hot pools or have fun splashing around in the family pool.

-Waimangu Volcanic Valley - Experience the world's youngest geothermal valley and a boat cruise across Lake Rotomahana.

PLUS, 10 x runner up winners will get a Tom & Jerry: The Movie activity book, sticker sheet and family movie pass (admit 4) to see Tom & Jerry: The Movie at any participating cinemas in New Zealand from April 15 for the duration of its theatrical release.

Everyone's favourite cat and mouse team bring their classic rivalry to the big screen in the animated comedy adventure, TOM & JERRY: THE MOVIE.

When Kayla (Chloë Grace Moretz), a new employee at a posh hotel spots Jerry, she fears the pesky mouse will ruin a glamorous wedding and hires alley cat and wannabe musician Tom to get rid of him...which proves far easier said than done.

But soon, Tom and Jerry find themselves allied against an even bigger problem: a jealous staffer looking to make trouble for all three of them.

Don't miss TOM & JERRY: THE MOVIE in cinemas April 15. Rating G. Watch trailer here.

Competition opens 12.01am Tuesday 30 March and closes 11.59pm Thursday 22 April. Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald digital or print subscriber or NZME Regional print subscriber at the time of winner selection (9am Friday 23 April, 2021) and to have entered by submitting the form below.

