Be in to win a double pass to the Covi Motorhome Supershow

Herald Travel has teamed up with the Covi Motorhome Caravan & Outdoor Supershow to bring you the chance to plan future roadtrip getaways in style.

We have 10 double passes to give away for the show - New Zealand's biggest motorhome and carvan expo, this year on March 19-21 at ASB Showgrounds, Auckland - so you and a friend can check out the latest in the RV lifestyle.

To enter, fill out your details below, and tell us where you would go for a dream motorhome holiday in New Zealand, and why.

Hurry, entries close at 5pm on Monday March 8.

App users click here to enter.