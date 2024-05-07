Be in to win a double pass to see The Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine

The Grand Kyiv Ballet

THEY’RE BACK! After more than two years of exile from their war-torn country, The Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine unite once more to bring their powerful and moving double bill of Forest Song & Don Quixote back to New Zealand in June 2024.

Separated from their families, loved ones, and country, the embattled performers’ dedication to their craft echoes the spirits of the more than 5 million Ukrainians displaced since the war began, with performances that have garnered global acclaim.

Following a spectacular 2023 New Zealand tour with standing ovations after each performance, The Grand Kyiv Ballet returns to New Zealand in June to once again show the world the indomitable spirits of the Ukraine people by using the stage to share the majesty and beauty of their homeland.

Act One – The Ukrainian showpiece…Forest Song

This legendary ballet, which for over 75 years remains not only the pride of Ukraine, but also of world choreography and cultural heritage. Forest Song is based on the Ukrainian folk story with music by Ukrainian composer Mikhail Skorulskyi, who created an anthem for wildlife, nature and true love, to which the main characters aspire.

The ballet is filled with complex duets, fouettés and incredible choreographic pieces.

The costumes have been designed by famous Ukrainian fashion designer Malva Verbitskaya, who has created the stage costumes for “Forest Song”.

Act Two – Don Quixote

This flamboyant and festive Spanish ballet is a much-loved romantic comedy. It tells the story of a courageous but troubled man’s quest for love. Don Quixote and his sidekick Sancho Panza set off on an adventure together hoping to achieve great feats and bring glory to his name. Gypsies, bullfighters, lavish costumes, breathtaking dancers, and an inspiring music score ensure that Don Quixote is a not-to-be-missed experience.

The Principal Soloists are Viktor Tomashek, the recipient of the prestigious Laureate Award and the only non-Ukrainian member of the company, Mie Nagasawa from Japan.

Enjoy two sensational performances in one magnificent evening of ballet.

NZME newspaper or Premium subscribers have a chance to win one (1) of five (5) VIP double passes to see The Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine, plus twenty (20) runners up will win a double pass each to watch the show.

Five (5) winners, chosen at random from all entries, will receive one (1) VIP* double pass each, plus twenty (20) runners up, also chosen at random from all entries will receive 1 (one) double pass each to see The Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine on one of the available show dates and venues outlined below:

Napier - Friday 14 June, 7:30 pm at Napier Municipal Theatre

Auckland - Thursday 20 June, 7:30 pm at Bruce Mason Centre

Rotorua - Friday 21 June, 7:30 pm at Sir Howard Morrison Centre

Auckland - Saturday 22 June, 7:30 pm at The Civic

*VIP double pass includes a backstage meet and greet.

Competition opens 12am Wednesday 8 May and closes 11.59 pm Sunday 2 June. Winner must be an active paid NZME newspaper or Premium subscriber at the time of winner selection (9 am Tuesday 4 June) and to have entered by submitting the form below.

To enter, simply complete the form below.

Hurry competition closes Sunday 2 June at 11.59 pm.