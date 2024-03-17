Be in to win a double pass to see The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Based on the Sunday Times bestseller that became a blockbuster movie, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is a joyous comedy about taking risks, finding love and embracing second chances, even in the most surprising of places.

“A truly heart-warming experience, reinforcing the power of watching live theatre.”

Starring Coronation Street’s Rula Lenska, the hilarious story revolves around a motley crew of elderly Brits who have grown disillusioned with their own country and decide they want a change. Half of them have been widowed and are lost in the wilderness of their twilight years, trying to find a new meaning to their lives.

They don’t want to inconvenience their families and feel invisible in the country of their birth, which has become a place they no longer recognise.

So they are outsourced to a new “residential hotel” in India – an adventure before dementia! What they don’t realise is that the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel will change their lives forever.

“Comedy gold.”

23 April to 5 May | The Civic, Auckland. Tickets available for purchase here.

