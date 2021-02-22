Be in to win a $7,000 Hollyford Track experience

The Hollyford Track is a magical three-day journey, travelling through Fiordland National Park from mountains to sea, on foot, by jetboat and helicopter.
We have an amazing Hollyford Track experience to give away, valued at $7,000.
The prize includes:
-A fully guided three-day Wilderness Experience on the Hollyford Track for two people, including accommodation, transfers and food
-Flights to the value of $1,000
-One night pre- and post-trip accommodation
To be in to win, complete the entry form below.
Competition closes Monday 8 March at 5pm.
For more information about the experience visit hollyfordtrack.com
