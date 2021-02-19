Be in to win 1 of 25 double passes to Jersey Boys

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys.

From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

Having smashed New Zealand box office records when it first visited in 2012, Jersey Boys is the most requested musical for a return season by New Zealand theatre audiences.

Winner of 57 major awards worldwide, including the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, their story was so good, it was turned into a Hollywood blockbuster, produced and directed by Clint Eastwood and grossing $67 million at the box office.

Featuring hit after legendary hit including Beggin', Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Oh What a Night, Sherry, Walk Like a Man, Bye Bye Baby, Big Girls Don't Cry and many more, Jersey Boys is a story full of heart, humour and 'sheer musical razzamatazz'.

