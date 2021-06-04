A Canvas giveaway with flare

Canvas and designer Ed Cruikshank, who features in our story on makers this week, have a stylish and practical prize for one lucky reader.

The Flare Set, valued at $995, is a revolutionary set of fireside tools that include the Infernorator and Viper Tongs.

Artfully combining form and function, the stand will keep your fire tools tidy and close at hand during the chilly winter months.

The Infernorator is multi-functional, cleverly combining a poker and blower in one, allowing a blast of oxygen to amp up the flames when needed.

The tongs are designed to give you easy access to the heart of the fire, so you can maximise fire power from your flames.

Designed, tested and proven in Queenstown's alpine environment, the striking and highly functional fire tools are a suburb piece of engineering and craftsmanship.



To go in the draw to win the Flare Set, simply complete the form below.

Hurry competition ends Sunday 13 June at 11.59pm.

Terms and conditions apply.

App users enter here.