Tauranga's mayor and deputy mayor say in their view three councillors were "immature" for walking out of a meeting after a debate was cut short.

But the three councillors say in their opinion the leadership pair tried to shut down opposing views.

Another councillor has apologised for his role in the mess as fallout from the turbulent meeting yesterday continues.

The conflict unfolded about five hours into a full Tauranga City Council meeting, during a discussion about a major streetscaping project planned for Elizabeth St.

Councillors had three options on the table for various levels of investment. Councillor Heidi Hughes moved the $8.7m option, which would see an 15m wide footpath and greenspace created at the south end of the street, along with infrastructure upgrades.

The option was recommended by staff and favoured by a majority of people consulted, and staff believed it could be finished in time for the opening of the first stage of the Farmers redevelopment.

Councillors Kelvin Clout, Jako Abrie and Tina Salisbury also spoke in favour of the option, with Steve Morris and Bill Grainger speaking against.

With councillors waiting to speak, deputy mayor Larry Baldock interrupted: "I move under standing order 25 2B that the motion be now put, we have had two speakers for and two speakers against and we have a lot on the agenda this afternoon to deal with."

Baldock's motion was seconded by Kelvin Clout. Mayor Tenby Powell called the vote without further debate.

"Less democracy, more Baldocracy," Morris said at his turn to vote.

"Refuse to cast a vote, this is outrageous," John Robson said.

The vote was 6-4 in favour of moving ahead with the project.

Immediately after the vote, Robson said the use of process was "just objectionable".

Morris then withdrew from the meeting in protest.

He was followed by Councillors Dawn Kiddie and Andrew Hollis, while both Robson and Councillor Bill Grainger did not vote in the next item, regarding pedestrianising Wharf St, but remained in the meeting, which retained a quorum.

After the meeting, Morris told the Bay of Plenty Times that, in his opinion, cutting the debate short was an attempt to "shut down any opposing views" and "an absolute disgrace."

Morris said the mayor promised to bring the team together. But Morris said, in his view, the mayor ''is splitting it apart by not listening to diverse opinions."

In response to that criticism, Powell defended his leadership and said he had achieved a lot to bring the city together with entities including other councils in the region, iwi and central government.

Hollis - one of the councillors not allowed to speak - said, in his opinion, the episode was an "egregious use of democracy to end debate".

Kiddie said she did not get to have her say on behalf of those that contacted her about the issue. She believed what happened was "absolutely appalling."

Baldock and Powell, however, have doubled down, saying all councillors were still allowed to express their view through their vote, the extra speeches would have made no difference to the final tally, and said the walk-out was in their view "immature".

Both told the Bay of Plenty Times, separately, that too much time was spent in the meeting on smaller issues and questions.

An afternoon briefing about the Annual Plan had to be rescheduled due to the public meeting dragging out.

Baldock said the council spent 1.5 hours discussing and asking questions about Elizabeth St, some of which were covered in the written report all councillors should have read.

He believed it was a waste of staff time and ratepayer money. "We need to be more efficient."

He said he stood by what he did. Asked about Morris' "Baldocracy" comment, he said, in his view, it reflected his colleague's "petulant nature".

Baldock said in his opinion: "Standing up and walking out is about as immature as it gets."

Powell said the meeting spent far too long "going round in circles" and missed an important meeting as a result.

Baldock's motion moved the meeting on and did nothing to change the outcome.

"The democratic process was absolutely upheld."

He said in his view walking out was "extremely immature".

Powell said the council had to show it was a "mature and reliable co-investment partner" to both government funders and private sector businesses looking to invest in the city, as Farmers had with its Elizabeth St development, which prompted the streetscaping.

"We won't do it by saying no to everything."

Robson said the incident was "unfortunate" and in his opinion Powell's inexperience chairing council meetings was a factor.

He said cutting the debate short saved a maximum of 20 minutes and those involved should reflect on whether it was worth it.

Clout, in a written statement, apologised for seconding Baldock's motion.

"There have only been a few times in the past seven years where I've deeply regretted my actions in a council meeting. Today is one of those times.

"I supported cutting the debate short due to a misguided sense that we were spending too much time on this one agenda item. I deprived my colleagues of their legitimate right to express their views on this significant topic and I unreservedly apologise to them."