Sir John Key is in Rotorua to officially open the international Pullman Hotel.

More than 100 distinguished guests are gathered at the hotel which has made a big impression since it opened its doors in January.

Sir John said Pullman Rotorua will certainly meet a need at the top end of the market.

"It will entice visitors looking for that luxury offering that wasn't in the region previously."

Guests to check out the hotel this evening include Rotorua Lakes Council members, chief representatives from tourism and trade, hospitality organisations and the local and regional media.

The 130-room Pullman Rotorua is the first international five-star hotel in the Bay of Plenty region.

General manager Richard Bungeroth said he is thrilled with the response from the local community and domestic travellers since its soft opening in January.

Inside the 130-room international Pullman Hotel. Photo/Supplied

"We were honoured to have Sir John Key with us to officiate our grand opening.

'We've received overwhelming support from the Rotorua community and have welcomed guests from all over New Zealand and the world since we opened our doors in January.

"Pullman Rotorua is perfectly suited for travellers, especially families, couples and business leaders looking for a world-class stay in one of the country's most attractive tourist destinations," Bungeroth said.

"We hope to welcome many more visitors to New Zealand's adventure capital," he said.

"The Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, in particular, have had a booming tourism economy for quite some time. It's a privilege to officiate the grand opening of the region's first five-star hotel."

Rotorua's tourism economy is substantial with about $828 million spent by visitors last year.