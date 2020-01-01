An out-of-control private party in a Western Heights street has left residents upset and angry. Journalist Kelly Makiha visits the area and discovers the aftermath.

Three people were taken to hospital, four cars were smashed and a street was littered in broken bottles and empty cans following an out-of-control party on New Year's Eve in Rotorua.

Angry residents are left cleaning up the mess after a party on Tui Rd saw more than 100 people turn up, ending with fights and cars being badly damaged.

One family, who lived near where the party was held, was caught in the crossfire, resulting in three of their cars being smashed and two of their family members being injured.

Those hosting the party told the Rotorua Daily Post they tried to do the right thing by warning neighbours they were having a party, but several people they didn't know turned up and caused trouble.

Several neighbours got notes like this one given to them in days leading up to the party. Photo / Kelly Makiha

They said they were unaware of the chaos on the street outside the house resulting in cars being damaged and people being injured.

Liu Falanai said they had family members at their house early in the evening and it soon became apparently the party nearby was getting louder and out of hand.

She said one of the neighbours rang police about 11pm.

About 4.15am her two brothers, aged in their 20s, went to help someone who was being "jumped" and a fight broke out, Falanai said.

One of her brothers was "bottled" in the face and had blood gushing all over his face and another was hit from behind and was "knocked out". She said she rang police and an ambulance.

She said, "all hell" then broke out and the partygoers started smashing up cars, including her cousin's, sister's and mum's.

A fourth car that was parked at a property immediately in front of the party house also had its windows smashed. The people at that house didn't want to comment publicly.

Joshua Felise Anderson, 20, owns one of the cars at his cousin Falanai's house and said he was gutted it was no longer drivable.

"It was meant to get me back to Auckland today."

His father, Falani Felise, who wasn't at his family's Tui Rd house, said he was disgusted.

"I got a phone call about 6am about this. It's not something you want to hear especially on the first day of the year."

A police spokeswoman said police attended the street several times throughout the night and received several calls about disorder at 11.10pm and again at 4.15am.

She said no one was arrested.

"Both times a group of people was reportedly yelling and fighting in the street. Police attended multiple times throughout the night, however no arrests were made."

The Rotorua Daily Post went to the house where the party was and there were several young women at the house. There was a smashed front window and the rear of the property was a sea of empty alcohol cans and bottles, rubbish and a pulled down gazebo.

The windows were smashed on this car and the sides were kicked in. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The young woman who hosted the party said she was unaware of the drama the party caused and she felt sorry for her neighbours. She said she would apologise to them, however, she was adamant it wasn't people she knew, saying "randoms" turned up.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said they were called to Tui Rd by police at 4.19am and two ambulances attended. Three people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

A Tui Rd resident, who didn't want his name published, said he picked up all the bottles strewn across the street and in the nearby park.

"It is a safe street but Christ this really upsets me."