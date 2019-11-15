A new political party was launched this week, though my guess is that only political addicts like myself and a few others noticed.

The Sustainable New Zealand Party looks very much like a vanity party designed to promote the political ambitions of its leader, Vernon Tava, who ran for the co-leadership of the Green Party when Russel Norman stepped down and got just one vote out of the 127 available.

READ MORE:
Sustainable NZ Party launches with promise to boost conservation spending by $1 billion
Newest political party Sustainable NZ struck by tragedy before tomorrow's launch
Vernon Tava

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.