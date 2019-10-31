Auckland Mayor and former Labour MP Phil Goff, in a grand coalition, has promoted a senior National Party figure to chair the powerful finance committee.

Orakei councillor Desley Simpson, who is married to National Party president Peter Goodfellow, is chair of the finance committee in Goff's new line-up for a second term, according to multiple sources.

Goff has declined to comment on the new committee structure he is responsible for setting up until it is announced on Monday, but a spokeswoman said Bill Cashmore has been reappointed deputy mayor.

Simpson was the deputy chair of the finance committee last term

