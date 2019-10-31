On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It's a big call on Goff's part to give Simpson the finance role.
In the last term, she opposed the mayor's regional fuel tax, abstained on the Living Wage for council staff and voted with the "B team" to keep speedway at Western Springs and a bailout of Eden Park. She did support's Goff's bed tax and worked to find savings at council.
Simpson is also a member of the right-leaning Communities and Residents (C&R) ticket, which campaigned at the local body elections to "stop the Mayor's higher rates agenda".
✅ Only a vote for C&R will keep the mayor in check. ⌛️ Make sure you get your voting papers to a ballot box by midday on Saturday.