Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell says councillor Andrew Hollis should resign over his controversial Treaty of Waitangi comments.

Powell said, in his opinion, Hollis had shown he had pre-determined views and should not be allowed to participate in any council decisions relating to iwi or the Treaty, which was most decisions.

Hollis, however, said he would not resign and stood by his comments, saying they will not conflict him in any decision.

Tauranga councillor Andrew Hollis. Photo / George Novak

He said he had more positive feedback than negative and he would be "nuts" to disregard it.

