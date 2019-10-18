The first liquidators' report is out for Coast Homes Limited, a Tauranga company that is said to have built about 50 houses over nine years at a housing development in Pāpāmoa Beach. Reporter Scott Yeoman looks at how much the recently collapsed company now owes, according to the liquidators, and talks to some of the local businesses that say they have been left out-of-pocket as a result. And, as he discovers, the liquidators say it is "extremely unlikely" that the unsecured, non-preferential creditors will get their money back.

Tauranga property development company Coast Homes Limited owes more than $2 million

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Creditor claims