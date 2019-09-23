In a quiet, neat suburban street in Pāpāmoa Beach, two fenced-off building sites appear frozen in time.
Reporter Scott Yeoman investigates the link between the deserted properties and recently collapsed company Coast Homes Limited.

An Auckland woman who was having a house built by Coast Homes Limited says she paid the Tauranga company two installments totaling $267,000 – but doesn't even have a concrete slab foundation to show for it.

The two parties are now locked in an ongoing property dispute and disagree over how much work should have been done for the money already spent.

The building contract was

Timeline