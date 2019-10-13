Rick Curach, who has lost his bid for a seventh term on Tauranga City Council, wants to set the record straight about something.

In 2012, his shock admission that he spent about 22 hours a week on council business while taking a $74,000 a year councillor salary spawned headlines and critical opinion pieces around New Zealand.

The headline that ran in the Bay of Plenty Times.
Curach, 61, said the "little hiccup" dogged him for years, his words coming back to haunt him again just two weeks ago when they appeared in an attack ad encouraging voters to "flick Rick".

He said it all started with an emailed survey from

