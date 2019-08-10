Primary and intermediate school principals across the country will be able to discuss and vote on a new collective agreement offer next week.

The new offer, that was announced yesterday, would see a pay parity with secondary principals.

It came over a month after principals rejected a $64 million pay offer because it was proportionately less than a $1.5 billion offer accepted by teachers.

This offer provides most principals with a cumulative pay increase of about 11 per cent, along with professional development fund and additional support staff for smaller schools.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Bay of Plenty Times sat down with principals

Matua Primary School principal Craig Wallis

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

St Mary's Catholic School principal Ben Fuller

Tahatai Coast School principal Matt Skilton

Te Puke Primary School principal Shane Cunliffe

Welcome Bay School principal Jamie De La Haye

Tauranga Intermediate principal Cameron Mitchell

Ministry of Education response:

The key components of the new offer are: