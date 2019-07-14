Anthony Caldwell initially thought the sound of items smashing on the top floor was from his drunk flatmates. Instead, it was a fire, ravaging part of their Coverdale St house.

"I heard more smashing and then rapid footsteps down the stairs ... and I heard one of my flatmates yelling 'call 111' so I thought maybe someone had rolled down the stairs and hurt themselves.

"Then one of my flatmates burst into my room and said 'Ant you need to get out, there's a fire' and we got out of bed and sprinted outside.

The four occupants rushed to escape their burning home. Photo / Supplied
"It looked like almost the whole

