OPINION:

Who am I to write about sadness and loss between our most vulnerable families and Oranga Tamariki with my seemingly perfect family?

I've never experienced their services. I can't even imagine what it would feel like to have my baby taken away, to have absolutely no support at such a young age and after just giving birth.

Those moments are taonga - we can't ever get them back.

Questions have been raised on the protocols and procedures that are put in place when removing a child.

New Zealand is supposed to be a safe place to raise children and

