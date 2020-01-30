Outspoken NZ First MP, and Government minister, Shane Jones has taken a swipe at his critics saying he doesn't "give a s***" about what they say.

This follows him labelling Ihumātao protest leader Pania Newton a young putiputi - meaning flower - during his recent visit to Rātana.

Those comments were widely criticised.

In a speech in Northland this afternoon, Jones did not mince his words.

"This is a bouquet day. I have to be careful because the Māori word for bouquet is putiputi," Jones said, referring to the word he had used to describe Newton.

"But just to show I don't give a s*** about those critics, that's now my song."

The crowd then burst into the waiata putiputi kanehana.

Minutes earlier, NZ First leader Winston Peters praised Jones' mastery of the English language as he introduced him onto the stage.

"We live in an age when people rush off to the theatre, they rush off to plays, they want to read books, they go onto Netflix and everything else.

"And when someone comes along in politics who has a grasp of the English language and does understand the Old Testament and Shakespeare they just get plain jealous," Peters said to laughter.

"Shane Jones is one of those people."

Following the controversial comments made at Rātana, a group of 100 Māori academics, activists, artists and political commentators have released an open statement calling Jones a bully, and some want an apology.

The remarks were labelled sexist, misogynistic and an attack on the leadership of Māori women.

In another war of words last week, Jones was highly critical of Greens co-leader James Shaw's comments that to limit the impacts of climate change, New Zealanders should be eating less meat.

He said that sort of advocacy was "eco Bible-bashing", saying it was a form of absolutism he and his party wholeheartedly rejected.

In response, Shaw said his comments were "based on science".