I READ with interest the Chronicle article on Friday regarding Kiwibank going cheque-free by February 2020, the apparent reason being that cheques are not used enough for this to still be viable for the banks.

Well, to all those concerned about this, don't panic yet. I did a quick ring around to ANZ, Westpac and the Co-operative Bank and all three said they had not received any information that cheques would be stopped.

Not everyone has the internet, especially rural areas, and many simply can't afford it. This move by Kiwibank affects many people, and I thought they would know better, but obviously not.

So it's quite simple; just change banks to get the service you want. Kiwibank will lose many customers over this, and they deserve to.

And to all those people who can't be bothered listening to the convoluted voice prompts, to hopefully get to speak to a person, just ring the Co-operative Bank in Whanganui and a "real" person will answer the phone right from the start. Amazing!

K. WALL

Whanganui



Educators' plight

The great majority of the educators who work at all levels that I have met are focused on providing students with opportunities for learning to take place.

Many of the tasks they perform to achieve are done outside face-to-face student time.

The internet, in the past few decades, has allowed student-educator interaction to continue after normal hours.

Many weekends are spent marking assignments and examination papers.

Holidays provide time for planning curriculum delivery strategies.

Reimbursement for the dedication to the task is to say, at the very best, poor. What is involved in performing the task is frequently described as being more complex than rocket science. It is not just in New Zealand that educators are taking industrial action.

In our society, budget constraints restrict both the resourcing and remuneration being offered to meet our educators' needs.

But in Australia it has just plumbed to even lower depths.

The University of Canberra vice-chancellor recently suggested in a web post to its staff that they forgo a cup of coffee a day and donate the money saved to support the university's students.

"Before you ask somebody else to give money to a cause in the university, you have to commit yourself to a cause in the university," he said.

Apparently, the staff's emotional, physical and mental commitments to students do not count.

Going further, he said it would be tax deductible. The average wage for a vice-chancellor in Australia is $890,000, while staff in the sector have been locked in enterprise bargaining agreement negotiations over many months.

Since the web post, staff report feeling undervalued and depressed, which is not at all surprising. The root cause for this poor state of affairs in the Australian society did not rate a mention in the recent electioneering dialogue between politicians.

With an election due here next year, should we all be asking our politicians what sort of society they envisage for our future generations? We will then all need to take on the responsibility of aiding its delivery.

MAX WARBURTON

Brunswick



Cross-country course

Thanks to the officials and the golf club for setting out a testing cross-country course for the Whanganui secondary schools champs last Wednesday.

It was great to see the runners doing their best on a beautiful autumn Whanganui day.

My only regret was that the field, after clearing the start zone, somewhat disappeared from view for lengthy periods.

From my vantage point, the senior boys' race was hidden behind the distant hills and valleys for the latter part of the event.

The size of the field also precluded any chance of getting back to the finish area after following the event on foot.

Surely, with so many parents and fellow supporters there, a more visible 1500m course could have been laid, still using the same land.

This would also have given the athletes more chance of hearing encouragement shouted out to them.

LES PURDY

Whanganui



