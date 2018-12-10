Parliament is made up of many different types of people and this is the great strength of our democracy.

I love the diversity of the people who make up our Parliament, even though I don't always love the way they behave, treat each other or look after the people who look after them.

However, that is the way of people and we can only work to ensure that our expectations of human decency are upheld while, at the same time, the diversity of Parliament is preserved.

I am, of course, referring to the announcement by this Parliament's Speaker regarding an external review into bullying and harassment of parliamentary staff.

Advertisement

Read more: Ian McKelvie: Army Museum 40 years young and well worth a visit.

The review will be carried out by an independent external reviewer, Debbie Francis, who has done similar work with other organisations including the New Zealand Defence Force.

The sensationalising of this inquiry by one or two members of the press is unfortunate. It tarnishes the reputation of all MPs and creates a very negative picture when by far and away the majority of MPs enjoy excellent working relationships with their own staff and those they come into contact with in the parliamentary precinct.

This place relies on excellent working relationships within parties and in many cases across parties — without them, nothing would get done.

Of course, just like in many other workplaces, people do make mistakes. People don't always behave as they should and people are not always treated as they should be.

If a better way is found to deal with these issues as a result of this inquiry — in what is by nature a very combative and partisan workplace — I will be the first to welcome it.

I am in the privileged position of having been an employer of many hundreds of great people over the past 45 years, and I am quite sure I haven't always been the perfect employer, especially in my younger days.

Even today, I find some matters difficult to deal with — that's life. But if everyone is treated with respect and compassion, we make progress and life moves on well for all.

I am also sometimes the last to leave this place at night and I have never witnessed the type of behaviour some would like to imagine we, our staff and even the press gallery get up to.

It's unlikely this great institution has or ever will be perfect, but look at any other institution you can name and then think about how standards, expectations and behaviour have changed in our lifetime. We must always strive to be better.

Finally, we choose to stand for political office and it is a privilege to represent our communities, and we should understand the pressures of this life we choose.

At the same time, we have a responsibility to all New Zealanders to set a standard that is an example to all. I hope this inquiry assists us to achieve just that, and it isn't derailed by sensationalism along the way.

Ian McKelvie is MP for Rangitikei