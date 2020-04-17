Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the first steps for finding a new job. Hosted by Frances Cook.

We're leaving one of the longest periods of economic good times that we've had in decades.

Unemployment is currently at just four per cent, but after going into lockdown, that number is expected to increase.

Listen to the podcast episode here



Treasury has put out estimates that unemployment could stay under 10 per cent as long as the Government continues giving extra financial support.

Unfortunately even that best-case scenario is still a sharp increase that will see financial pain for many people.

The good thing is we now have time to prepare, to think about what skills we have, and get ready for the reality of job interviews from quarantine.

For the latest Cooking the Books, I talked to Kirsty Wynn, job market reporter for the Herald .

We discussed the first steps to take after losing your job, how to put the word out so you get the jobs that aren't advertised, and how to prepare for an interview from quarantine.

Advertisement

For the episode, listen on the podcast player above.

If you have a question about this podcast, or question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here , Instagram here and Twitter here .

You can subscribe to this podcast on iHeartRadio , Apple podcasts app , or Spotify , to make sure you never miss an episode.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website