Auckland headquartered financier FE Investments which was reported last year to be holding $64 million in term deposits has gone into receivership.

In what could be the first finance company failure during the pandemic, an FE Investments director as just confirmed the move although it is yet to appear on the Companies Office web site.

Andrew Schnauer, one of three directors, said KordaMentha was now in change of the business. But Schnauer said he could say nothing more.

The company announced further details on its web site. It said that yesterday, Neale Jackson and Brendon Gibson of KordaMentha were appointed joint receivers and managers of all of the assets and undertaking of FE Investments.

Those two are now in control of the assets and undertakings of the company.

Borrowers should keep paying, FE said, but those who had deposits would not be paid.

"As a consequence of the receivership, all payments of principal and interest to deposit holders have been suspended."

The receivers will soon write to all known deposit holders advising them of the receivership and the likely next steps. Further communication with deposit holders will likely be in May when the receivers will provide further information about FEI and the receivership, the business said.

The financier is headquartered in Chorus House in Auckland.

FE Investments is an ASX listed business whose chief executive is Marcus Ritchie of Sydney. Ritchie is also a director of the New Zealand-registered FE Investments, along with Auckland's Jacob Ploeg of Avondale.

The New Zealand business is wholly owned by FE Investments Group in Sydney.



MORE TO COME